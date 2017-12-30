One hospitalized after shooting in El Paso County; suspect arrested

SECURITY, Colo. — One person is in an El Paso County hospital and another is in police custody following a shooting Saturday.

It happened in the town of Security, about eight miles south of Colorado Springs.

At roughly 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home.

When they arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was rushed to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition tonight.

Officers arrested the woman’s husband, 20-year-old Bradley Benson. He is booked on multiple charges including attempted first degree murder.