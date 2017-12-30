Large fire destroys Franktown barn

FRANKTOWN, Colo. — A large fire destroyed a barn on Saturday afternoon, the Franktown Fire Department said.

The fire broke out about 1:45 p.m. on Castle Pointe Drive not far from Castlewood Canyon State Park.

No people or animals were injured, fire officials said. A large plume of smoke was visible for several miles.

Hay will make full it difficult to fully extinguish the fire, so crews will stay on the scene throughout the afternoon to make sure it does not spread into nearby vegetation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters on scene battling flames and protecting surrounding vegetation. No reports of injuries. pic.twitter.com/XeGzQKE74Z — Franktown Fire (@FranktownFire) December 30, 2017

Final update: Hay will make this fire difficult to extinguish. Crews will remain on scene for several hours to make sure fire does not spread into vegetation. pic.twitter.com/UATlvjGvo4 — Franktown Fire (@FranktownFire) December 30, 2017