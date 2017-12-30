× Have fun and get home safe this New Years

Law enforcement agencies across Colorado have stepped up patrols for the final DUI enforcement period of 2017.

The enforcement period runs from December 29 through January 2, 2018.

“So far, there have been 226 impairment-related traffic fatalities on Colorado roads in 2017, exceeding last year’s total of 191 impairment-involved deaths,” CDOT said in a release.

The Colorado Department of Transportation suggests several tips to keep your celebration safer:

· Have plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages available

· Stop serving alcohol at least an hour before the end of the party

· Use smaller serving cups to keep alcoholic beverages to the appropriate size

· Plan activities and games that do not involve alcohol to reduce consumption

· Don’t be afraid to take someone’s keys if they’ve had too much to drink, or if they’ve ingested any impairing substance like prescription drugs, sleep medication, marijuana or any form of illegal drugs

If you do need a ride home, RTD is increasing service and offering free rides on all of its bus and train lines on New Year’s Eve.

The Sawaya Law Firm has a ‘free cab ride program‘ that runs until January 1, 2018.

To take advantage, you pay the cab, Uber or Lyft driver and then send the bill to The Sawaya Law Firm and it will reimburse you.

Send the receipt and a copy of your valid ID to:

Holiday Free Cab Ride Program

The Sawaya Law Firm

1600 Ogden Street

Denver, CO 80218