Father: Missing 19-year-old Broomfield woman ‘was murdered’

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A 19-year-old Broomfield woman who had not been seen since Thursday is dead, her father wrote on social media on Saturday.

On Friday, the Broomfield Police Department said it was looking for Natalie Bollinger after she left her home after speaking to a family member.

On Saturday, Bollinger’s father Ted Bollinger wrote in a Facebook comment that he had just left the sheriff’s office and wrote that his daughter “was murdered.”

Police have not confirmed Natalie Bollinger is dead. It referred all questions into the investigation to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, which declined to comment.

Police in Broomfield said they are providing assistance to Adams County detectives in the Riverdale Road investigation.

Police added they cannot comment to any connection between the case involving Bollinger and the investigation in Adams County until a positive identification has been made by the Adams County Coroner’s Office.

The sheriff’s office is investigating a body found in a wooded area East 116th Avenue and Riverdale Road as a homicide. It did not say if there was a connection to Bollinger’s death.

The body found along Riverdale Road has been identified, but a name has not been released, pending notification of next of kin, the sheriff’s office said.

Police and sheriff’s deputies have not said if the body is that of Bollinger. No details into Bollinger’s death have been released and no suspects are in custody.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover funeral costs for Bollinger.