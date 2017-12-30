Enjoy family friendly New Year’s events across Denver

Noon Year’s Eve

If you’re looking for some family fun tomorrow, you can check out the Children’s Museum “Noon Years Eve” celebrations.

Activities for the kiddos include countdowns and ball drops every hour as well as bubble wrap fireworks.

Kids under one get in for free, otherwise tickets are $15.

The Children’s Museum says some activities will be moved inside due to the cold weather but advise attendees to dress for the outdoors just in case.

Zoo Year’s Eve

You can also take the family for some “Zoo Years Eve” fun at the Denver Zoo.

Not only can you take the kids on a safari through the Denver Zoo lights, including more than 150 illuminated animal sculptures, the zoo will also have an early New Year’s Eve countdown at 9:00 p.m. so you can get the little ones in bed early.

Noon Year Run

If you feel like getting in a good run tomorrow, wrap up 2017 on a high note with runners at the 33rd annual “Noon Year Run” at Washington Park.

The “Resolution 5k” benefits Volunteers of America which serves the most vulnerable folks in our community. Recipients of care include seniors, veterans, the homeless and people with disabilities.

Pre-registration starts at 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning and the race will kick off at noon. Runners will meet at the South High School cafeteria.

You can register online.