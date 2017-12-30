Dog owner warns of dangers of dog treat after Chihuahua chokes on it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- A dog owner wants to spread the word about the dangers of a dog treat after it lodged in his dog's throat and cost him $3,000 in veterinarian bills.

Lyman Sutherberg gave his dog Kona and his other dog the treats on Christmas day. The dog treat was shaped with a toothbrush on one end and a oval shape on the other end.

"I noticed at one point, they kind of got down to a nub and I looked at them and I had a fleeting thought of 'chocking hazard,'" said Sutherberg.

Sutherberg watched dogs continue to chew it and it seemed to pass with no problem. However, over the next few days, Sutherberg noticed Kona couldn't keep food down.

"She couldn’t keep anything down for a minute," said Sutherberg. "Retching immediately after she ate something and almost choking gave me concern."

At first, Sutherberg thought Kona had a stomach bug. After some research, he realized her symptoms coincided with a blockage. He took her in and found the oval-shaped side of the treat was lodged in the dog's throat.

"If it's meant to be food and it’s exposed to water and elements for three days and it doesn’t pass, that’s up for discussion, that’s a concern. I feel like that should have softened up and passed on its own," said Sutherberg.

The veterinarian bills cost Sutherberg roughly $3,000. Sutherberg hopes his experience is a lesson to other dog owners to be careful because of how easily it could happen.

"I think the word needs to get out that there is a risk here and more people know of the risk and perhaps they can make adjustments to what they are giving their dogs," said Sutherberg. "Also manufacturers may take a look and see if there is something they can do better here."

In 2006, a dog owner sued a dog treat company that manufactured a similar product after the treat got lodged in the dog's intestine and the dog died.

Kona is expected to make a full recovery.