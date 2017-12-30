Denver metro area set 14 record highs in 2017, no record lows

DENVER — It was a year for record high temperatures in Denver in 2017.

The National Weather Service said Denver set 14 record highs this year and no record lows. There were also monthly highs set in February, September and November.

The last time a record low was set in Denver was on Dec. 17, 2016.

Denver’s official temperature is recorded at Denver International Airport.

The record highs were set in February (four), March (one), May (one), June (two), September (two), October (one), November (two) and December (one).

Cold air moved into the metro area on Saturday morning. Highs could be stuck in the low 20s under cloudy skies.

More cold air arrives Sunday with temperatures only expected to be in 20s. It will be in the teens on Sunday night for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Warmer weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday.