Adams County deputies investigating body found in wooded area as homicide

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The body found along a dirt road by a passerby on Friday is being investigated as a homicide, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

Officials said Friday it was investigating the death as suspicious after the body was discovered in a wooded area along Riverdale Road near McIntosh Dairy about 3:15 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said there is no reason to believe the public is in danger.

The body has been identified, but the name has not been released because next of kin have not been notified.

Officials have not said if the body is that of a missing 19-year-old Broomfield woman, who has not been seen since Thursday.

Natalie Bollinger left her home after speaking to a family member and has not been seen since, the Broomfield Police Department said.

On Saturday, police referred all questions about Bollinger’s disappearance to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, which declined comment on the investigation.

A GoFundMe page set up Saturday said Bollinger is dead, but no details into the circumstances were released.

