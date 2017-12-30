66-year-old Greeley woman killed by alleged drunk driver in Evans

EVANS, Colo. — A 66-year-old Greeley woman was killed by an alleged drunk driver on Friday night, the Evans Police Department said.

The crash happened about 9 p.m. at 47th Avenue and Tuscany Street, police said.

When officers arrived, CPR was being performed on the 66-year-old woman, who was not identified.

She was taken to North Colorado Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 30-year-old man, was arrested for DUI and vehicular homicide, and booked into the Weld County Jail. He was not identified.

The investigation into the crash in ongoing, police said.