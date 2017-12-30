3 firefighters among 6 injured after firetruck collides with pickup in Centennial

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- Six people were injured after a firetruck collided with a pickup truck on Saturday afternoon, South Metro Fire Rescue said.
The collision happened after 4 p.m. at South Piccadilly Street and East Berry Drive in Centennial, officials said.
One adult in the pickup suffered serious injuries, and one adult and one minor in the pickup suffered minor injuries.
A firefighter in the firetruck suffered serious injuries. Two other firefighters also suffered unknown injuries.
All six of the injured were taken to a hospital to be treated. The extent of the injuries is not known.
Northbound Picadilly Street was closed at Berry and Berry Drive was closed at Picadilly for the crash investigation.