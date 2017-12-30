19-year-old woman missing in Broomfield since Thursday

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A 19-year-old woman has not been seen since noon Thursday, the Broomfield Police Department said.

Natalie Bollinger left her home after speaking to a family member and has not been seen since, police said. Officials did not specifically where the home in Broomfield is located.

“Although she is an adult, based on her family’s concern, we are asking for the public’s assistance on locating her,” police said.

Bollinger is described as white, 4-foot-11 and about 102 pounds. She has maroon-colored hair and hazel eyes.

She has two facial piercings, one in her lower lip and septum piercing in her nose, and a distinctive tattoo on her left forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-438-6400.