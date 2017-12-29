Widow wants answers after husband dies in accident while working at Loveland Ski Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DILLON, Colo. – Investigators with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are now trying to learn why a Loveland Ski Area lift maintenance worker died while working Thursday morning.

OSHA investigators tell FOX31 that Adam Lee, 40, was working on the Magic Carpet, a piece of equipment that helps beginners get up a hill, when the accident happened. They wouldn’t divulge more details.

“It was a shock,” Erika Lee told FOX31, when she learned that her husband of 14 years had died.

Erika and Adam have three children together, two girls who are 12 and nine years old and a boy who is five.

“He just really loved those kids,” Erika said. “Everything was about the kids. We always did family things together.”

But they’d been a part a lot the past two years. During the winter seasons, Adam lived in Colorado and worked at Loveland, while Erika and the children lived in Michigan, where she’s from.

Finally, this summer Adam was promoted to a lift maintenance worker and the rest of the family moved to Colorado.

“We struggled,” Erika said, talking about their time apart. “Anyone who knows, knows we struggled and we fought really hard to stay together as a family. We didn’t just say OK, we’re going to call it quits.”

Now Erika wants answers as to what happened in the accident that took Adam’s life. She told FOX31 that Loveland Ski Area wouldn’t give her many details about how Adam died.

Loveland Ski Area sent FOX31 the following statement:

“At approximately 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28, a Loveland Ski Area employee was involved in a fatal accident while working. Ski Patrol was in the area and responded immediately. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated. Loveland Ski Area extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends affected by this tragic event.”

“I didn’t say bye to him that morning,” Erika said. “I was rushing out the door, and I just…I was wondering how I was going to get to work and I didn’t say bye to him and that just went through my mind," she said. “It’s hard to imagine he’s never going to walk through that door again,” she said.

OSHA investigators said it could take up to six months for their investigation to be complete. They said deadly accidents involving workers Loveland and other Colorado ski areas are rare.