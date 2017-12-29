Trump says no protection for Dreamers without wall

PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump said there won’t be protection for young immigrants brought into the country illegally unless he gets funding for a border wall and other items.

Trump said on Twitter Friday: “The Democrats have been told, and fully understand, that there can be no DACA without the desperately needed WALL at the Southern Border and an END to the horrible Chain Migration & ridiculous Lottery System of Immigration etc.

“We must protect our Country at all cost!”

The battle over immigration has been delayed until next year.

Democrats want protections for the young immigrants, who are referred to as “Dreamers.”

But while there is significant bipartisan sympathy for these immigrants, GOP demands for Trump’s border wall and for immigration agents have proved difficult to resolve.

Nearly 800,000 Dreamers were brought to the United States illegally as children.

Drew Hammill, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s spokesman, responded to Trump’s tweet by saying Democrats are “not going to negotiate through the press and look forward to a serious negotiation at Wednesday’s meeting when we come back.”

Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and White House chief of staff John Kelly will meet Wednesday.

The top discussion topic will be renewed government spending talks, the sources said.

Trump’s tweet is his clearest statement to date on his negotiating position with Democrats to achieve a deal on DACA, an Obama-era program that Trump ended in September.

Democrats and Republicans were unable to come together before the end of the year to mint a deal on the immigration program, but members of both parties will return to Washington in 2018 with the DACA program as a focus.