Tickets for ‘Hamilton’ in Denver go on sale Jan. 22

DENVER — Single tickets for performances of the Broadway musical “Hamilton” in Denver next year will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Jan. 22, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts said Friday.

The Tony Award-winning show will be at the Buell Theatre from Feb. 27 to April 1.

Tickets cost $75 to $165, with some premium seats available for $545 for each performance. There is a limit of four tickets per order.

There will be a lottery for 40 orchestra-level seats for each performance. Those tickets cost $10 apiece.

Tickets can be purchased online, by phone at 303-893-4100 or at the DCPA box office.

“Hamilton” is about Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became the first treasury secretary.

The musical includes a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway. It won the 2016 Grammy for best musical theater album.