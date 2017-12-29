Winds lead to power outages, closure of Eldora Mountain Resort

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- Strong winds led to power outages along the Front Range on Friday morning and forced Eldora Mountain Resort to close its lift lines.

A wind gust of 98 mph was recorded on Gold Hill, with an 86 mph gust reported in Nederland.

A high wind warning is in effect for the Front Range foothills and the high country until 3 p.m. Friday.

The high winds forced the Colorado Department of Transportation to halt traffic to high-profile vehicles and semitrucks in both directions of Interstate 70 between C-470 and the Eisenhower Tunnel.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office also issued a burn ban in the foothills because of the winds.

Eldora Mountain Resort in Boulder County went into a wind hold at 9:30 a.m., then decided at 10 a.m. to shut down the lift lines for the day. The resort's nordic center was also closed.

Echo Mountain Resort in Clear Creek County went into a wind hold about 9:30 a.m. Officials said they would re-evaluate the situation at noon and try to reopen at 1 p.m.

Xcel Energy reported a large outage that affected about 3,000 customers in Eldorado Canyon south Boulder, but it has since been restored.

Xcel also reported power outages in parts of Fort Collins, Laporte, Red Feather Lakes and other Larimer County areas. Most service has been restored.