Strong winds bring above-normal temperatures; colder weather for weekend

DENVER -- Strong wind gusts will continue to dominate weather conditions across Denver and the Front Range on Friday.

A high wind warning is in effect until 3 p.m. Gusts to 95 mph are possible over the Continental Divide and parts of the higher foothills.

The Chinook wind will be sustained at 25-40 mph for the Front Range, and will warm high temperatures to near 60 degrees.

Travel will be slowed along the Interstate 70 corridor for high-profile vehicles and semitrucks because of the winds and blowing snow.

A high wind restriction is in place for I-70 between C-470 and the Eisenhower Tunnel. High-profile vehicles are not allowed on the interstate during the restriction, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

The wind relaxes overnight into Saturday morning, but strong gusts are still likely above treeline.

A cold front arrives overnight into Saturday morning. High temperatures will fall to about 40 degrees on Saturday in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins with partly cloudy skies.

A second cold front arrives early Sunday morning with a brief shot of light snow for areas east of the Divide, foothills and the Interstate 25 corridor.

Temperatures fall significantly into the 20s for highs. The final Broncos game of the year will have temperatures in the 20s.

New Year's Eve will be bitterly cold with only single-digit temperatures at midnight. It will be partly sunny with highs only in the 20s on the first day of 2018.

