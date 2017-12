Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- If you've taken a stroll down Pearl Street in the last decade, you may have heard "The cello concerto in b minor" fill the air.

What you likely didn't know is the man behind the strings is a senior at Northglenn High School.

And while he could hold up a sign telling his inspiring story, he chooses not to.

