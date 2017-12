Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When music fills the air in Colorado, many of those notes have a story to tell.

Our web exclusive series "Sounds of the Streets" features three local performers whose personal stories fuel passionate music.

One performer in Boulder is facing big obstacles, a Denver man who performs on the 16th St. Mall has gone viral and one little girl dazzles audiences with her big voice.

FOX31's Aristea Brady has more.