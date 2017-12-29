Report: Rockies agree to $52 million deal with closer Wade Davis, further solidifying bullpen

DENVER — The Rockies have reached an agreement on a three-year, $52 million contract with All-Star closer Wade Davis, Yahoo Sports reported Friday.

The deal would be the highest per-year salary for a reliever in baseball history and add to a deep bullpen for the Rockies.

There is a fourth-year vesting option that could push the deal to $66 million, according to the report.

The deal is expected to be officially announced later Friday.

Last year, the New York Yankees signed Aroldis Chapman to a five-year contract that pays him about $17.2 million a year, then the highest yearly contract for a reliever. Wade’s yearl average of $17.3 million will surpass that.

Davis was an All-Star each of the past three seasons, with the Chicago Cubs this year and the Kansas City Royals the two years before that. He was part of the Royals’ 2015 World Series-winning team.

Davis, 32, has 79 saves over the past four seasons, including 32 last season.

He will join a much deeper bullpen that the Rockies have solidified in the past month.

Besides Davis, the Rockies signed right-hander Bryan Shaw, formerly of the Cleveland Indians, and re-signed left-hander Jake McGee each to three-year, $27 million deals.

With the addition of Davis, the Rockies have guaranteed $106 million on bullpen pitchers this month.

With Adam Ottavino, Mike Dunn and Chris Rusin, the Rockies could spend up to $45 million on relievers in 2018 — making it the most expensive bullpen in the National League.