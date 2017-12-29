Preparations underway for big New Year’s Eve fireworks show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- High atop a not-so-undisclosed location it sits, waiting to welcome in the new year.

For 16 years it’s been a favorite downtown Denver destination and they call it New Year’s Eve fireworks extravaganza.

The popular attraction drew over 100,000 fireworks fanatics last year.

The excitement will emanate from two locations on the 16th St. Mall.

One on top of the Sheraton Denver downtown hotel and the other location, well, it’s a secret.

Needless to say, if you are anywhere on the 16th St. Mall, you will have a great view.

This is a free event for people to come downtown and enjoy. They can also check out the restaurants, maybe stay overnight in a hotel and make a weekend of it.

So bring warm clothes, wear comfy shoes, and bring a lot of holiday spirit because alcohol spirits are not allowed on the mall.