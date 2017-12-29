Near-90 mph wind gusts restrict traffic of high-profile vehicles, semitrucks on I-70

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. -- Wind gusts to nearly 90 mph forced travel restrictions for high-profile vehicles and semitrucks on Interstate 70 on Friday morning, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

I-70 was closed to high-profile vehicles and semitrucks in both directions between C-470 and the Eisenhower Tunnel.

The same restrictions were in place on Interstate 25 between the Colorado-Wyoming border and Wheatland, Wyoming, about 70 miles north of Cheyenne, because of the high winds.

Passenger vehicles were still allowed along the highways despite the strong winds.

Gusts to 95 mph are possible over the Continental Divide and in wind-prone areas of the foothills. A high wind warning is in effect until 3 p.m. along the I-70 corridor from Vail to C-470.

The strong winds will cause blowing snow and reduced visibility in some areas of the high country.

CDOT did not say when the restrictions to high-profile vehicles and semitrucks would be lifted.