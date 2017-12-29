Mayor: Child playing with stove burners started deadly New York apartment fire

NEW YORK — The deadliest residential fire in decades in New York apparently began as a child played with a first-floor stove then spread quickly throughout a Bronx apartment building, killing 12 people and leaving four others fighting for their lives, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday.

Those who died Thursday night included girls ages 1, 2 and 7, and a boy whose age was not given. De Blasio says responders saved at least 12 lives.

Everyone has been accounted for.

New York City fire commissioner Daniel Nigro said a stairwell acted like a chimney and quickly spread the deadly fire.

Nigro said the 3 1/2-year-old boy had a history of playing with stove burners.

Nigro called the fire “historic in its magnitude” because of the number of lives lost. Excluding the Sept. 11 attacks, it was the worst fire in the city since 87 people were killed at a social club fire in the Bronx in 1990.

“Our hearts go out to every person who lost a loved one here and everyone who is fighting for their lives,” Nigro said.

The blaze broke out on the first floor of a five-story building just before 7 p.m. and quickly tore through the roughly century-old structure near the Bronx Zoo.

Some tenants of the building, a mix of native New Yorkers and Latino and African immigrants, climbed down fire escapes. But the flames moved so fast that many never made it out of their apartments.

About 170 firefighters worked in 15-degree weather to rescue about a dozen people from the building.

Many questions remained in the immediate aftermath of the blaze, including how the fire spread so quickly in a brick building built after catastrophic fires at the turn of the 20th century ushered in an era of tougher enforcement of fire codes.

The building had more than 20 units. It was not new enough that it was required to have modern-day fireproofing such as sprinkler systems and interior steel construction.