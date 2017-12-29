Large pothole at bottom of Floyd Hill snarls westbound I-70 traffic for miles

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — A large pothole at the bottom of Floyd Hill forced long delays on westbound Interstate 70 on Friday morning, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

Traffic was backed up for several miles from the pothole just past the the U.S. 6 exit to Evergreen. There was about a 45-minute to one-hour delay to get through the area.

The hole is through the bridge deck in the right lane, causing safety concerns. The Colorado State Patrol closed the lane to prevent drivers from going over it until repairs are made.

CDOT said U.S. 6 through Clear Creek Canyon and U.S. 40 can be used as alternate routes.

CDOT said it will use quick-set concrete to repair the hole and hopes to have the lane open by 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.