Evergreen Lake Plunge returns on New Year’s Day

EVERGREEN, Colo. — The Evergreen Lake Plunge will take place on New Year’s Day after warm weather postponed the lake’s opening and forced the event to be canceled this year.

Workers have been flooding the skating rink with water and with recent cold nights, the ice on the lake is 1 foot thick, a requirement to allow people to be on it and remain safely.

The plunge is held on New Year’s Day and involves people jumping into the cold water. It’s a fundraising event for DriveSmart and the Evergreen Parks and Recreation District’s Special Needs Group.

The cost is $35 per person for early-bird registration and $45 on Monday.

This year’s event was canceled because of warm weather. Officials were working to move the 2018 event indoors before the recent cold weather added thick ice to the lake.