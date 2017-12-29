Evans man found guilty of sexually abusing young girl over course of 3 years

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A Weld County man was found guilty last week on three charges of Sex Assault involving a child.

Jose Garza, 35, of Evans, is accused of sexually abusing a female child from April of 2013 until February of 2016.

The initial investigation began on February 18, 2016, when the victim told a family member of hers that she was being sexually abused for a few years.

The victim’s family member then made a police report with the Evans Police Department. According to the victim, Garza began “fondling” her in 2013.

She told police Garza eventually began “penetrating” her, both vaginally and anally, and would also demand her to perform oral sex on him.

Garza told the victim it was “good for her” and that she had no choice.

When the victim would refuse to perform such acts, or ask Garza to stop, he would “smack” her. The victim also told police that Garza threatened to kill her mother if she told anyone.

After nearly a year and a half of court hearings, the judge found Garza guilty on all counts of sexual abuse involving a child.

“We take all crimes extremely seriously and it’s our job to prosecute criminals,” said the Weld County District Attorney. “But when it comes to crimes of this nature, especially when children are involved, we have zero tolerance and seek the maximum penalty to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Garza faces the minimum of 10 years to life behind bars. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 23, 2018.