LOVELAND SKI AREA, Colo. — An employee died while working at Loveland Ski Area on Thursday morning.

Officials said the employee was involved in an unknown accident about 11 a.m. It did not say where the accident took place.

Ski Patrol responded but the employee was pronounced dead. What led to the accident is under investigation.

The name, age and gender of the employee were not released.

The hours of operation at the ski area will not be impacted on Friday, officials said.