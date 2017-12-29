Colorado traffic deaths rise to 615

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation says the state’s traffic death toll has spiked to 615, the highest it’s been since 2004.

The Gazette reports data from the transportation department shows this year’s total reached 615 on Monday.

Last year, the total was 608 — the first time since 2005 that it surpassed 600.

Officials say the surge is due to impaired or distracted drivers and people not wearing seat belts.

According to the data, the issue is worse in El Paso County than any other Colorado county.

El Paso County has a death total of 74, which isn’t surprising since it’s the biggest county in the state.

Adams County followed closely with 64 fatalities.