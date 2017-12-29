Cold air arrives throughout weekend to chill New Year’s celebrations

DENVER — Friday’s temperatures in the 60s will drop to the middle 20s for New Year’s Eve and Day. The cold returns as the wind shifts directions this weekend.

Friday’s extreme wind created several issues for travelers and homeowners. Damage was reported in Boulder County from falling trees, and a semi was blown over near Cheyenne. Some of the peak winds neared 100 mph earlier in the day:

Although the wind will weaken somewhat, it will remain an issue for mountain areas and for drivers between Denver and Vail Pass.

The wind direction will be changing from a warm one to a cold one. Saturday’s high will stay in the middle 40s with middle 20s expected Sunday.

Cold air returns. For Saturday, the cold moves to Greeley and Hudson. For Sunday, we all will be cooler with 20s in Denver. Saturday's highs shown here:#cowx @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/6KXtYki0OI — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) December 29, 2017

There is a chance of freezing rain and snow as that cold air moves in and sticks around, but the chance of either is low. That low chance is not only for Denver but for the entire state.

By New Year’s Eve, the temperatures will be steadily dropping through the teens and into the single digits so party-goers will need to be prepared for a cold celebration.

New Year’s Day will be chilly but warming temperatures return by Tuesday and Wednesday.