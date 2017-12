Watch: A baby’s condition is improving after he was born prematurely following his mother’s shooting death in Tucson over Christmas Eve weekend.

The baby’s 19-year-old mother was asleep in her bed when shots were fired into the family home, hitting the woman. She was rushed to the hospital where she died.

No arrests have been made in the case. Detectives say it’s unknown if the shooting was random or if someone inside the home was targeted.