Attorney General prosecutes 2 long term care facility deaths

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Three people are behind bars and two others still on the loose now that the Attorney General plans to prosecute two deaths as homicide cases.

This comes after two people in long-term care facilities were found dead. The Attorney General Cynthia Coffman decided to prosecute these cases after an extensive investigative efforts by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

FOX31 sat down with Coffman who says she hopes these two deaths were preventable and she hopes the cases sends a message.

“It makes me both angry and distressed that we have these situations,” Colorado's Attorney General Cynthia Coffman said. “These are both horrifying cases, and they were preventable deaths in both instances.”

Mary Gatewood was staying at Ashley Manor Assisted Living Facility in Wheat Ridge when she died. Her death was on June 15, 2016. Records show the 94 year old fell into a bed a rocks outside. She was left for more than a hour and a half in approximately 90 degree weather before anyone found her.

“We have controls in place from a policy and procedure standpoint and unfortunately these circumstance occurred because those articles were not followed," Bill Boles with Ashley Manor said.

Caretakers are supposed to check on residents every 15 minutes. Surveillance video shows that didn't happen, so the Attorney General's office thinks three people are responsible for Gatewood's heat stress.

Deidre Lopez has been arressted in connection with Gatewood's death. Roxanne Ousley and Jasmine Salgado have yet to be located.

Managers at Ashely Manor say Gatewood's death should've never happened.

“I’m extremely extremely sorry on behalf of the resident. we’re in this type of a business because we care, because we are mission driven people, and when something like this occurs it strikes at our very core.”

The second case involved a facility with an Arvada address. The Secrest House is where Buddhi Rai lived.

Records show Rai drowned on Nov. 20, 2014. This was after the staff left him unattended in the bathtub despite orders to always keep an eye on the resident.

“We are sorry for that sad event and we hope it won’t happen again,” Patrick Bekoe with the Secrest House said.

Victoria Pletting and Joanita Serwadda were both arrested for their roles in Rai's death.

“Folks were not watching and as they were supposed to be, and it’s very sad to me because i think of both of these victims suffering and dying deaths that they didn’t have to,” Coffman said.

Coffman wants people to know how serious her office is about these types of cases. “If this is what it takes to improve the system and to have better care for our older adults then we will keep pursuing these cases.”