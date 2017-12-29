Adams County Sheriff’s Office investigates suspicious death after body found in wooded area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. -- Detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a passerby discovered a body in a wooded area along Riverdale Road Friday afternoon.

Adams County Sheriff Michael McIntosh said investigators first priority is trying to figure out who the person is because the body did not have any identification on it when it was discovered. With that information, McIntosh said investigators can more easily determine what happened.

"We don’t have a lot of information at this point, we don’t have a cause of death, we don’t have any identification on the body. We are going to be working diligently. That’s the key step in any of this is to identify who this person is and we’ll start working from there," said McIntosh.

McIntosh said a passerby found the body and alerted law enforcement. The body was found in a wooded area next to a dirt road leading into McIntosh Dairy.

"We will be processing the rest of the scene tonight and hopefully there is some things within the scene itself that will help us start to put this together," said McIntosh.