× 76 pounds of methamphetamine seized in western Colorado I-70 traffic stop

LOMA, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol seized 76 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Interstate 70 west of Grand Junction on Thursday morning.

A CSP K-9 unit pulled over a Honda Ridgeline with Minnesota license plates near Loma for a left lane violation.

After the initial stop, a K-9 in the patrol vehicle smelled narcotics in the truck and 76 one-pound bundles of methamphetamine were found in three separate groups.

The driver, Louis Leon of Phoenix, said he was driving to Denver. The CSP said Leon claimed the purpose of the trip was to “hopefully buy some religious books.”

He was booked into the Mesa County Jail on charges of unlawful possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.