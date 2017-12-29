2 die in local care facilities, police searching for suspects

DENVER — Attorney General Cynthia Coffman on Friday announced the prosecution of two alleged homicide cases involving the deaths of vulnerable Coloradans in long-term care facilities.

“What happened to these two victims is heartbreaking and the tragedy of their loss is made worse by the fact that their deaths were preventable,” said Attorney General Coffman.

The first case concerned Buddhi Rai, an at-risk adult with multiple diagnoses, including a seizure disorder. Victoria Pletting, 60, and Joanita Serwadda,52,have both been arrested in the man’s death.

Buddhi Rai lived at the Wheat Ridge Regional Center in a community group home called Secrest House.

As a result of frequent seizures and often removing his gastronomy tube, which delivered medication, liquids and nutrition, Buddhi Rai had a behavior program which required that staff maintain line-of-sight supervision while he was awake and conduct fifteen minute checks on him while he was sleeping.

In addition to the line-of-sight protocol, Rai should have close visual supervision during bathing for prevention of injury should he have a seizure. There was a posted sign on bathroom doors in the home that warned that Rai was not to be left unattended in the restroom for any reason.

In the early morning hours of Nov. 20, 2014, Rai indicated that he wanted to take a bath and got into the bathtub.

Statements from both Pletting and Serwadda showed that both women were aware that Buddhi Rai was in the bathtub with the door closed, and that he was unattended.

When staff did go in to check on Rai, approximately 10 minutes later, they found him lying in the bathtub on his side with his nose and mouth under water. CPR was attempted but was unsuccessful.

Rai died and the coroner’s office listed the cause of death as drowning, which may have been precipitated by a seizure.

As a result of his death, Pletting has been charged with Manslaughter and Criminally Negligent Homicide of an At-Risk Adult.

Serwadda has been charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide of an At-Risk Adult.

The second case involves the death of 94 year-old Mary Gatewood, an elderly woman with advanced dementia living at the Ashley Manor Assisted Living Facility.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Deidre Lopez, Roxanne Ousley, 36, and Jasmine Salgado,22, in connection with the death.

Ashley Manor specialized in “memory care,” and had a policy for staff to conduct headcounts every fifteen minutes to ensure the safety and well being of the residents that lived there.

On June 15, 2016, Gatewood went into the backyard of the residence, fell and landed in a landscaping rock bed where she lay for almost an hour and a half before being found by staff.

The temperatures outside on that day were between 86-92 degrees.

Gatewood died and the autopsy findings cited “Probable Heat Stress” as the primary cause of death.

Video surveillance revealed that she had not been checked on by staff for at least 3 hours.

Lopez, Ousley and Salgado were the staff members responsible for conducting the headcounts while Gatewood was outside.

Ousley has been charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide of an At-Risk Adult and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Salgado has been charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide of an At-Risk Adult.

Lopez has been arrested and charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide of an At-Risk Adult and Attempting to Influence a Public Servant.

Ousley and Salgado have not yet been located for arrest. If anyone has information about their location, they can contact their local law enforcement agency.