2 arrested after pursuit, ramming of Douglas County sheriff’s vehicle

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Two fugitives were arrested after leading a pursuit and intentionally ramming a car into a patrol vehicle on Thursday night, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Joshua Soto, 31, and Hannah Lee, 21, were arrested after the pursuit and crash.

Deputies tried to stop the vehicle about 9:20 p.m. near University Boulevard and C-470.

Soto and Lee were wanted for violations of their bond conditions in separate cases, including aggravated motor vehicle theft, attempt to influence a public official and unlawful possession of controlled substances, the sheriff’s office said.

Soto was driving the vehicle but left the traffic stop at high speeds. He drove onto northbound Interstate 25 when deputies stopped the pursuit because of the high speeds.

Soto exited the interstate at East Dry Creek Road and turned around, going southbound on I-25.

While trying to stop, Soto slammed a marked patrol vehicle into a barrier, then rammed the driver’s-side door at about 40 mph, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies continued to follow the suspects, who stopped near Mercury and Saturn drives where they were taken into custody.

The deputy whose vehicle was rammed was taken to a hospital for injury evaluation and was released.

Soto is being held for investigation of attempted homicide, first-degree assault, vehicular eluding, criminal possession of ID documents and several traffic-related counts.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Lee is being held on an outstanding warrant on a $25,750 bond.