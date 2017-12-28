TSA agents on the lookout for pot at DIA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- This year is about to become Denver International Airport's busiest year on record.

Once the numbers are formally crunched, a spokesperson says DIA will have welcomed more than 61 million passengers through its gates.

The previous record was set last year with 58.3 million passengers.

On an average day, 165,000 people visit DIA and with this being one of its busiest weeks, TSA is reminding people what they should and should not bring on their flights.

Channel 2's Kevin Torres went to DIA to find out more.