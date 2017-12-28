Tomer’s Trails: Best of 2017

I was fortunate to tell the story of some great people in 2017. The stories are essentially about the human condition and pushing the limits of what's possible. One thing you see is people making the most of limited time.
Summits are temporary fleeting moments. You can't stay on the summit indefinitely. These stories highlight the universal truth of enjoying every moment of the journey.
Stories included (there were others too):
- Sean Swarner completing the Explorers Grand Slam.
- John Paul Lacroix and the "Rise to Run" project raising awareness for mental illness.
- Alyson Kirk finishing all the 12ers, 13ers, and 14ers.
- Deadly summer on Capitol Peak and a new push for safety and choosing the right climbing partner(s).
- Jim Davidson returning to Mount Everest and standing on the summit.
- My return to the Peruvian Andes with good friend and climbing partner Erik Tischner.
- Michael Rowe returning to Aconcagua in South America.