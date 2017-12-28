Windy and warm days ahead of weekend cold front

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Wind will be the key for the next 36 hours, resulting in abnormally warm temperatures in Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins and the foothills on Thursday and Friday.

Highs will reach about 50 degrees on Thursday and surge to 60 degrees on Friday.

The peak of the wind occurs overnight Thursday night into Friday morning. A high wind watch will go into effect for 85 mph gusts in the foothills and the Continental Divide.

The forecast stays dry until early Sunday morning when a cold front arrives, dropping highs significantly.

Highs on Sunday drop into the mid-20s and to the low 20s on Monday.

Temperatures will be about 0 degrees with clear skies on New Year's Eve to ring in 2018.

Light snow might accompany the cold front on Sunday morning. Otherwise, it's going to be a dry stretch for the mountains.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.