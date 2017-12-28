Suspected felon intentionally rams car into patrol vehicle

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office had their patrol car intentionally rammed while attempting to stop a felony suspect.

It happened at westbound County Line Road off of Interstate 25 around 9:45 p.m. Thursday night.

According to authorities, the attempted stop turned into a pursuit but when the suspect crossed county lines, the chase was called off.

The suspect then turned the vehicle around, reentered Douglas County and rammed into the patrol car.

The deputy in the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect has been taken into custody though there has not been any information released regarding the suspect’s identity or why the suspect was originally pursued as a possible felon.