Significant wind to hit the area

DENVER -- Strong wind hit the Front Range Wednesday and that wind continued Thursday, however, this wind will strengthen a great deal overnight through Friday morning.

A high wind warning is in effect for the mountains and foothills surrounding the Divide. This warning does include areas on the western fringe of the metro area.

This wind will increase throughout the evening and night to become a problem for travelers and sleepers - you'll hear your windows rattle if you are 6,000 feet or higher. Another problem may develop on our peaks, wind-blown snow may create cornices that lead to avalanches.

In Denver, here's a timeline of the wind speeds. Again, this shows speeds; the wind gusts will be much stronger.

Temperature-wise we will be warm Friday as a result of the wind, but a shift in the wind this weekend will bring back a chill for the New Year.

Saturday's highs will be in the 40s, only 20s for Sunday and Monday. This colder air may come through with some areas of snow, too.

