Rush is on to pay property taxes, save money

DENVER – The rush is now on to pay property taxes before the end of this year and potentially take advantage of a bigger tax deduction.

In Denver Thursday morning, about a dozen people lined up inside the Treasury Office to find out what their current property taxes are and pay them before Jan. 1, 2018.

“I want to pay them early, so I can get that deduction benefit before the end of the year,” said Peter Sour.

Starting in 2018, the new tax law states people can deduct only $10,000 of state income and property taxes.

That’s a change that could potentially cost wealthier people and those with bigger homes thousands of dollars every year, according to Littleton tax attorney, Steven Anderson, who owns Anderson & Jahde, P.C.

So people are rushing to pay their property taxes now, earlier than now. But Anderson said you only take advantage of the deduction if your property taxes are already assessed.

“A lot of people are conceptualizing an idea of pre-paying 2018 taxes now so that they can take advantage of a larger deduction that they won’t be able to take advantage of next year in 2018,” Anderson said. “ The concept of prepayment is dangerous.”

That’s because the IRS now says that’s against the rules.

In Denver, the Department of Finance says the property tax assessments are complete. They’re usually mailed out in January, but people can either call or go to the Treasure office to get their bill and pay it.

In fact, the office is getting so many calls, it’s had to bring in operators from other departments to answer all of them.