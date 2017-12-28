Rides on RTD buses, trains to be free on New Year’s Eve

DENVER — RTD will offer free rides on all of its bus and train lines on New Year’s Eve in an effort to prevent people from driving drunk.

The free rides will be available from 7 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday. RTD has provided the free rides for more than 25 years.

RTD will increase service on the D, E, F and H rail lines beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday to meet demand.

Fireworks displays in downtown Denver at 9 p.m. and midnight will temporarily disrupt some light rail and bus services, and the Free MallRide line.

There will be an extra hour of rail service and an additional trip to the B Line at 12:30 a.m. Monday.

The routes will be on Sunday/holiday schedules on Sunday and Monday.