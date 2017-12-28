Red Rocks New Year’s Eve party moved inside

MORRISON, Colo. — A plan for New Year’s Eve on the Rocks at Red Rocks Amphitheatre will now be … not on the rocks. Instead, it’ll be inside.

Because of the cold forecast for New Year’s Eve, promoter Feyline announced plans to move the hip-hop performance indoors to the University of Denver’s Magness Arena.

The show would’ve been the venue’s first concert on Dec. 31.

“Show organizers made this determination based on weather predictions that have been getting worse over the preceding weeks,” organizers wrote on the website.

Organizers also noted that Magness Arena is easier than Red Rocks to get to — including access to free RTD light rail on New Year’s Eve.

The show is set to feature artists Migos, Young Thug, Lil Yachty, Post Malone and others.

According to Feyline’s website, any tickets for the Red Rocks show will be valid at the indoor (and warmer) location.

The Pinpoint Weather forecast for New Year’s Eve night is 0 degrees with clear skies to ring in 2018 in Denver.

Tickets for the event are still available. A portion of ticket proceeds benefit Von’s Vision, which is Broncos linebacker Von Miller’s nonprofit providing low-income children with eye care.