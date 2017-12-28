Price of vital cancer drug rises 1,400% since 2013

DENVER — The price of a vital drug used to fight various forms of cancer has gone up 1,400 percent, according to an investigation done by the Wall Street Journal.

Lomustine has been used for 40 years to fight brain tumors, lung cancer and Hodgkin’s lymphoma. In 2013, NextSource Biotechnology LLC. took over the drug from Bristol-Myers Squibb.

The Wall Street Journal found that under Bristol-Myers Squibb, a capsule cost $50. Under NextSource Biotechnology, that capsule now costs $768. The Wall Street Journal’s investigation found that with no generic version of the drug, the company has been able to continue to push prices up.

Doctors worry that at its current pricing, patients either won’t be able to afford the drug or if they decide to proceed with the treatment, they are overwhelmed financially.