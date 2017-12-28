Missing baby Jesus statue returned to Steamboat Springs church’s Nativity scene

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — A baby Jesus statue that was taken from a Nativity scene has been returned to a church in Steamboat Springs.

The statue was last seen outside Holy Name Catholic Church about 9 p.m. on Christmas, the Steamboat Pilot & Today reported. A parishioner noticed it was gone about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The Steamboat Springs Police Department told the newspaper that someone called about 8 a.m. Thursday to say the statue was back in the manger.

“I have a feeling the person saw it in the paper and then said ‘goodness,’” Betsy Johnston, who works at the church, told the newspaper.