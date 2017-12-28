Lugnuts on brake, suspension system missing on Georgetown Loop Railroad car that tipped over

GEROGETOWN, Colo. — Inspectors found two bolts with missing lugnuts in the brake/suspension system on the train car that tipped off the tracks on the Georgetown Loop Railroad, officials said Thursday.

Those missing pieces could have caused the train car to lose stability and jump the tracks, said Tom Hill, the vice president of facilities.

The railroad is continuing to investigate the incident.

At 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, the train departed the station with 235 passengers on board. Just 400 yards into the trip, the front car suddenly tipped over.

There were no injuries and service on the tourist train was suspended for the rest of the day.

The rail company says the cars are inspected every year by both the state and the feds. The company also inspects both tracks and train cars multiple times a day.

They say there were no signs of an issue with the car before the incident.

Once the internal investigation into the derailment is complete, the Georgetown Loop Railroad plans to turn its findings over to the Federal Railroad Association.