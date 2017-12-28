Longtime Atlanta news anchor dies after suffering massive stroke

ATLANTA — A longtime news anchor in Atlanta died after suffering a massive stroke on Tuesday night, WGCL-TV reports.

Amanda Davis, 62, was at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when she suffered the stroke. She was taken to a hospital and underwent treatment but later died.

Davis was heading to San Antonio after the death of father when she suffered the stroke, a family friend said.

Davis was in the Atlanta news industry for more than 30 years, starting at WAGA in 1986.

“Her family is asking for privacy at this difficult time,” the station said. “Amanda’s friends and colleagues at CBS 46 are praying for her family.”

Davis is survived by her mother and daughter.