Jack in the Box to offer new menu to target marijuana smokers with munchies in California

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Jack in the Box is going to take advantage of California’s new recreational marijuana laws by offering a new menu targeting pot smokers.

The fast food chain will debut the weed-themed Merry Munchie Meal at three restaurants in Long Beach, California in mid-January, USA Today reports.

The munchie meal will be offered from Jan. 18 to 25 and is part of a partnership with cannabis lifestyle website Merry Jane – which is backed by Snoop Dogg.

Jack in the Box (@JackBox) joins forces with MERRY JANE to launch the MERRY Munchie Meal! https://t.co/JLW6UAYeny pic.twitter.com/v79F2Oxain — MERRY JANE (@MERRYJANE) December 21, 2017

The meal has a half-serving of curly fries, two tacos, and onion rings as well as mini-churros, a small drink and crispy chicken strips.

And yes, the deal will cost $4.20, obviously.

In November 2016, Californians approved Proposition 64, which legalized sales of recreational marijuana for adults starting on Jan. 1. California’s approval comes two years after Colorado voters approved recreational marijuana.