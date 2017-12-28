Firefighter explains mine shaft rescue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOLDEN, Colo. - The firefighter who rescued the teenager from Golden out of a mine shaft earlier in December detailed the assignment for Fox 31.

For a number of reasons the head rescuer in this case, Mike Brouillette, whose been on the job for more than 20 years, says this is assignment was the most treacherous rescue he's ever completed.

When a teenage boy fell down a mineshaft, a high angle rope rescue was started.

“These boys got a little too ambitious, went into the mineshaft and fell through,” West Metro Firefighter Mike Brouillette said.

Crews from Golden, West Metro, and Alpine rescues were all called.

“This was by far, probably the most treacherous call I’ve been on, and it's because of the variables that we didn’t know,” Brouillette said. “Unknown air quality, darkness, temperature variances, potentially toxic air.”

The only way to get this young man out safely was to send someone down. With decades of experience, Brouillette, was lowered into the shaft. The crews used ropes and harnesses to help save the teenage boy.

Once inside the shaft Brouillette had to navigate unfamiliar terrain. Crews didn't know how stable the ground was.

Brouillette said, “If you imagine driving through a hail storm, and you hear the hail stones hitting your car, that’s pretty much what happened to me the whole time.”

Crews didn't know how far the teenager fell, all they do was follow his voice.

“We were both stuck in that mineshaft,” Brouillette said. “I had to get right next to him to be able to tie an improvised harness.”

After two hours the 15 year old was on solid ground with a leg injury.

“He realized that he escaped one, his guardian angel was looking over his shoulder that particular day.”

Shortly after the rescue, the teenager and his family personally thanked all the firefighters that responded to the call.