Crews knock down kitchen fire in downtown Chipotle restaurant

DENVER — A small fire was brought under control in the kitchen of a Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant early Thursday morning, the Denver Fire Department said.

The fire broke out before 6 a.m. at 1600 California St. It’s not known what caused the fire or the extent of the damages. No injuries were reported.

The restaurant is in a building where Target plans to open a store in the second and third floors in the summer.

The RTD F and H lines were diverted to Union Station, and the D line terminated at the Colorado Convention Center after California Street was closed for fire crews.

Service resumed about 6:40 a.m.