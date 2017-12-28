× Claire’s makeup recall over asbestos

Claire’s, the accessories and makeup store, has recalled several makeup products after a mother sent her daughter’s makeup kit to a lab for testing.

The results came back positive for asbestos.

That’s a toxic substance if inhaled, can cause mesothelioma, according to the National Cancer Institute.

At the top of the Product and Safety page of Claires.com is a statement from the company that reads in part:

“At Claire’s the safety of our customers is of paramount importance, and we are passionate about the safety and integrity of our products. We work closely with our vendors to ensure our products are tested and assessed in line with the relevant country regulations and guidelines. As a result of today’s inquiry from WJAR-TV, we have taken the precautionary measure of pulling the items in question from sale, and will be conducting an immediate investigation into the alleged issues. Once we have more information and have the results of the investigation we will take the necessary action.”

List of products (for photos visit their site):

Ultimate Mega Make Up Set

code 71844

Metallic Hot Pink Glitter 48 Piece Makeup Set

code 76094

Pink Glitter Cellphone Makeup Compact

code 26556

Bedazzled Rainbow Heart Makeup Set

code 11767

Rainbow Bedazzled Star Make Up Set

code 20926

Rainbow Glitter Heart Shaped Makeup Set

code 97275

Mint Glitter Make Up Set

code 74769

Rainbow Bedazzled Rectangle Make Up Set

code 21044

Pink Glitter Palette with Eyeshadow & Lip Gloss

code 97276